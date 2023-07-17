Deepika Padukone channels her inner BARBIE in new PICS, but Ranveer Singh's Ken reaction is too cute to miss

Deepika Padukone, the Jawan actress, recently delighted her fans by channeling her inner Barbie in a series of stunning photos. The actress, known for her impeccable style, dropped her latest photos, capturing the essence of the iconic doll. Deepika's choice of attire immediately drew parallels to Barbie, earning her praise from her devoted fanbase. In response, her husband and fellow actor, Ranveer Singh, expressed his admiration with a special emoji.

Deepika Padukone's latest post on instagram

In the photos, Deepika effortlessly donned a pink top paired with matching shorts, embracing the athleisure trend. To complement her look, she adorned herself with a black cap, white sneakers, and socks. Her untied wavy hair, coupled with glamorous smokey eye-makeup, added an extra touch of allure. Sharing the images on her social media platforms, Deepika captioned the post with, ‘In the moment with Z.N.E.’ She was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Deepika Padukone’s post

Fans couldn't miss Ranveer Singh's response to Deepika's photos, as he expressed his admiration with a red hot emoji face, conveying his love and appreciation for his wife's stunning appearance.

Fans also commented on her Barbie-like appearance and style. One fan said ‘She's a Barbie!’ Another fan chimed in, adding the term ‘Barbiecore’ to describe Deepika's aesthetic. Additionally, another fan affectionately referred to Deepika as the 'Indian Barbie.'

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for six years, has shared the screen in several successful films, including Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story

Deepika did not share a birthday post for Ranveer earlier this month. However, Ranveer later shared a black-and-white photo featuring both himself and Deepika. The picture showcased the couple seemingly inside a ship, with Deepika closing her eyes as she smiled away from the camera. Meanwhile, Ranveer laughed and looked directly at the lens while sitting next to his wife. Alongside the photo, he expressed his gratitude for the heartfelt birthday wishes received from fans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's ideal date night

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone provided insights into her ideal date night with Ranveer. The actress expressed her preference for spending quality time indoors, highlighting their hectic schedules and frequent travels as factors that make quiet evenings at home more appealing. She revealed that their idea of a good time often involves watching a movie and ordering food, embracing a cozy and relaxed atmosphere.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

As for their professional endeavors, Deepika is gearing up for her upcoming projects, including Project K and Fighter, while also making a cameo appearance in Jawan. On the other hand, fans eagerly await Ranveer Singh's next release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

