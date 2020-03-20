Deepika Padukone cheers to chocolates with Ranveer Singh while he advises people to stay home due to COVID 19

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken to social media to give us their daily update as they stay indoors due to coronavirus outbreak. Check it out.

has been sharing constant updates from her daily life amidst the coronavirus outbreak as it has got everyone to stay home. The Chhapaak actress is trying to get productive while at home and after cleaning her cupboard and some self pampering, the actress has finally shared a glimpse of what has been happening otherwise as far as life with husband is concerned. And well, it looks like it sure is a happy one.

Deepika took to social media as she shared a boomerang video of having chocolates with Ranveer and in fact, she also did cheers to that. If anything, it has us wanting to eat chocolates as well. While that is an update from her, Ranveer decided to share a photo or photos as he also took to creating some awareness amidst the COVID 19 outbreak. He shared a photo asking everyone to stay home and some photos with people wearing a mask with 'Apna Time Ayega' written on it as well.

On the work front, everything has come to a standstill after all given the safety measures and how the entire entertainment industry has decided to go on shutdown by stalling shoots until the end of this month. Until then, all of us must stay home and stay safe as is being advised by everyone, isn't it?

