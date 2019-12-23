Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak's comparison with Parvathy’s Uyare: Everyone has a different way of telling it

Ever since the trailer of the film was released, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is being compared to Parvathy starrer Uyare. The Malayalam film, which released this year in April is among other films made on acid attack survivors.

’s upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal is currently the talk of the town. The film is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, Chhapaak is being compared to Parvathy starrer Uyare. The Malayalam film, which released this year in April is among other films made on acid attack survivors. Uyare is based on an aviation student who survives the acid attack and how her life changes after the incident. Meanwhile, Deepika has finally reacted to whether it is a concern for the makers on their film being compared to Uyare.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika Padukone at a length spoke about how its completely fine to make films on such issues but everyone has a different way of portraying the story. She said, “Everyone has a different way of telling it. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence. I think every film will have a different texture. I actually feel like it's a good thing. Cinema is such a powerful medium and that's why we chose to tell these stories. It's not like acid violence has not existed in the country, it has. It's just spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. It's nice that even Shabana ji had done a movie last year. There have been a couple of them that have been. So, there's no concern."

Also Read: Laxmi Agarwal denies being paid for Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak; Read Deets

The Deepika starrer is all set to lock horns with 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Credits :Rajeev Masand

Read More