Deepika Padukone 'chooses to shine' sans makeup in her latest selfie from Pathaan sets in Spain

Deepika Padukone is in the limelight ever since she left for Spain with Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for their movie Pathaan. Even John Abraham along with his wife Priya Runchal had gone for the shoot but he came back to Mumbai a few days back. Well, the actress has been sharing some gorgeous selfies of her from Spain and getting all the fans excited for the film. Although, everyone is eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the film, but till then DP is making sure to keep all the fans teased with her stunning selfies.

In the picture, we can see Deepika Padukone as she is resting. The actress has hidden her face partially in such a way that only her eyes and cheeks are visible. Deepika is flaunting her no-makeup look in this picture and we have to admit that she looks breathtakingly gorgeous even like this. A faint trail of sweat on her forehead makes her skin look even more flawless. Sharing this picture she wrote, " Choose to shine…#nofilter #nomakeup”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress was highly praised for her performance in the film. Deepika Padukone now has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan whose motion poster has already created a lot of buzz and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Again the teaser of which has gotten everyone sitting on the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ: My multi talented baby: Ranveer Singh calls wifey Deepika Padukone 'an amazing cook’