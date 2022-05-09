Deepika Padukone CLARIFIES her personal style; Says wearing loud colors has 'nothing to do with Ranveer Singh'

Over the years, Deepika has not only amazed her fans with her versatile and nuanced performances but has also established herself as a style icon. The actress dishes out fashion goals like no other, as and when she shares pictures of herself on social media, or steps out in the city for any errand. In a recent interview, she opened up about her gorgeous personal fashion sense and her answer was just like her: Dazzling and elegant!

In an interview with Vogue, an interviewer asked DP that between her association with Louis Vuitton, descending on the red carpet in experimental high fashion, and being papped in oversized tees and sweats, what her personal style is like. Deepika sweetly answered that all of it is her. She said that she is the person who will wear a classic black dress, she is also a person who will wear neon green or fuchsia gown that could fit ten people in it and she is also the person who will wear a beautiful sari. She emphasized that these are all her personalities and added that on a daily basis, she is like everyone else and is the most comfortable in pajamas. She also reiterated that she is also quite at ease in a sari and at the same time, loves her gowns and heels.

“Even when it comes to colour, I know I’ve always come across as being partial to neutrals, but I love that pop of green or pink. And for those wondering, it has nothing to with Ranveer coming into my life,” she expressed. She concluded the answer by saying it is a part of her personality that has always been there.

