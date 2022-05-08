Deepika Padukone is class personified as she slays in a white jumpsuit at the airport; PICS

Deepika Padukone loves her monochromatic airport looks and her latest pictures stand as proof. Over the years in the showbiz, Deepika has not only impressed fans with her versatile and nuanced performances, but has also emerged as a style icon. The actress dishes out fashion goals like no other, as and when she shares pictures of herself on social media, or steps out in the city for any chore.

Speaking of which, Deepika was papped at the Mumbai airport a few moments back, as she landed in the city. Deepika balanced comfort and style like a pro as she donned a baggy plain white jumpsuit. The actress rocked the all-white look for the night as she wore a pair of matching chic sneakers. Her hair was styled in a messy low bun with a middle parting. The Pathaan actress completed her airport outfit with a chocolate-hued cross-body bag and a pair of suave eyewear.

As always, Deepika flashed her bright smile as she was photographed by the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Moreover, she will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas. Furthermore, Deepika has the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone is undeniably breathtaking as she gets a new makeover; WATCH