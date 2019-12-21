Deepika Padukone coins a fun nickname for the paparazzi as the latter address her as ‘Deepuji’; WATCH

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020

Now that we can literally count days to the release of ’s Chhappak, for the film releases in less than a month on January 10, 2020, Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar are going all out to promote the film. Post the trailer launch of the film, Deepika and Meghna were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they headed to Jaipur to kick-start the promotions. Now yesterday, when Deepika reached the Mumbai airport, and stepped out of the airport roe head to her car, the actress had a fun conversation with the paparazzi.

In the video, we can see that as soon as this Padmaavat actress steps out of the airport, the paparazzi start flashing their cameras to click her, and one of the paps, in order to get Deepika to see directly in his camera, addresses her as ‘Deepu Ji’ and since he was very loud, Deepika hears him and passes a smile. Thereafter, as soon as Deepika reaches her car and is about to enter the car, she asks the cameraman who was addressing her as ‘Deepu Ji’ as to what is name is and when he says ‘Pandey’, Deepika calls him ‘Panduji’ before she sits in the car and heads away. Well, wasn’t that cute?

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020 and at the trailer launch, Deepika called the film as the most special film of her career. “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and Chhapaak has been such a film,” she said at the trailer launch.

