Deepika Padukone comes up with yet another powerful film recommendation to keep fans hooked amid lockdown

Deepika Padukone has been bingeing on engaging films amid the lockdown and also recommending the same to her fans. Once again, Deepika shared her suggestion and it is bound to leave fans hooked.

Amid the lockdown, several Bollywood stars have found different ways to keep themselves entertained and for actress , it surely is turning out to be a useful time. From cooking to cleaning, Deepika has been doing different things at home amid the lockdown. However, the thing that fans of Deepika like the most is her movie recommendations that she has been sharing all throughout the lockdown. A day back, Deepika binged on Ben Affleck starrer The Town and urged fans to watch it.

Now, on Wednesday, Deepika shared yet another engaging and powerful film based on a novel by Stephen King, The Green Mile. The 1999 film was directed by Frank Darabont and starred Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan in pivotal roles. Deepika binged on the powerful flick and shared it as a recommendation with her fans. The film revolves around the life of a death row corrections officer during the U.S. Great Depression. He witnesses some supernatural events occurring with a prisoner brought to his correctional facility.

The Chhapaak actress has surely been using this time to catch up on movies and series while staying at home with . Often, Deepika and Ranveer share adorable photos with each other on social media. From working out together to cooking, both the stars have been trying to use this lockdown in the best possible way. Recently, Deepika managed to make it to the headlines when she shared her family group Whatsapp chat that ended up revealing Ranveer’s name in her phone as ‘handsome.’ On the work front, Deepika will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled film.

Here is Deepika Padukone’s movie recommendation of the day:

