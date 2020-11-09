Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood: Wishes galore on Twitter for the ‘queen of hearts’

As Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood, netizens have flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes. Check out the tweets.

Bollywood’s Mastani is an actor par excellence. With several blockbusters to her credit, the stunning actress has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. With every film, the Piku star has proved her versatility as an actor. The 34-year-old actress made an impressive Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Post the film’s success, Deepika has been unstoppable and has delivered many super hit films. Today, the diva has completed her 13 years in tinseltown, and needless to say, she is one of the most-sought after actresses in B-Town.

As Deepika completes her 13 years today, her ardent fans have taken to social media to congratulate her. Netizens have flooded Twitter with congratulatory wishes. Interestingly, #13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone has been trending on Twitter to mark the event. One elated Twitter user tweeted, “Where it all began...Om Shanti Om! I have been a die hard OSO fan since forever. I have watched this film thousands of time and I can watch it a thousand time more. The way she enacts Shantipriya and then adapts to Sandy's character later is Amazing!# 13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone.”

Another wrote, “We don’t have to prove how great she is as a performer. These are some of my favourite performances of her. But ofcourse I can name many other films that Deepika gave us with her utmost hardwork and dedication. Truly a self made queenHeart suit#13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone Queen of Hearts.”

Check out the tweets below:

#13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone

She is a very beautiful actress who dazzled us with her beauty, creativity and charm. 13 years of record-breaking creativity and success, we are proud of her because she worked hard and tirelessly to reach this success and made us love her so much pic.twitter.com/Tn2VXCgYpK — (@rliiem) November 8, 2020

Where it started vs where it’s going...

From a character revered for her outer beauty to a character who was stripped off of her outer beauty, only to later find it was never lost. I think Shanti and Malti would have a fun conversation. #13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/8Yh3uG6c6l — Akash Kumar (@kashxkumar) November 8, 2020

23 Bollywood films, 25 memorable characters, the #1 actress since 2014, the highest paid woman, countless amount of awards and achievements throughout her career, 1 woman: Deepika Padukone #13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/umuKtXm7at — Jenni (@glittery_crazen) November 8, 2020

Where it all began...Om Shanti Om!

I have been a die hard OSO fan since forever. I have watched this film thousands of time and I can watch it a thousand time more.

The way she enacts Shantipriya and then adapts to Sandy's character later is Amazing!#13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/24V6ijiXFF —(@muskan2017) November 8, 2020

Wishing the talented actress, one of the Twitter users wrote, "#13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone She is a very beautiful actress who dazzled us with her beauty, creativity and charm. 13 years of record-breaking creativity and success, we are proud of her because she worked hard and tirelessly to reach this success and made us love her so much."

On a related note, Deepika celebrated the 13 years of her debut film Om Shanti Om by changing her Twitter and Instagram display picture to her and 's photo from the film and her name to 'Shantipriya.'

