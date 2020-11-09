  1. Home
Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood: Wishes galore on Twitter for the ‘queen of hearts’

As Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood, netizens have flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes. Check out the tweets.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: November 9, 2020 12:46 pm
Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone is an actor par excellence. With several blockbusters to her credit, the stunning actress has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. With every film, the Piku star has proved her versatility as an actor. The 34-year-old actress made an impressive Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Post the film’s success, Deepika has been unstoppable and has delivered many super hit films. Today, the diva has completed her 13 years in tinseltown, and needless to say, she is one of the most-sought after actresses in B-Town.

As Deepika completes her 13 years today, her ardent fans have taken to social media to congratulate her. Netizens have flooded Twitter with congratulatory wishes. Interestingly, #13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone has been trending on Twitter to mark the event. One elated Twitter user tweeted, “Where it all began...Om Shanti Om! I have been a die hard OSO fan since forever. I have watched this film thousands of time and I can watch it a thousand time more. The way she enacts Shantipriya and then adapts to Sandy's character later is Amazing!#13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone.”

Another wrote, “We don’t have to prove how great she is as a performer. These are some of my favourite performances of her. But ofcourse I can name many other films that Deepika gave us with her utmost hardwork and dedication. Truly a self made queenHeart suit#13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone Queen of Hearts.”

Check out the tweets below:

Wishing the talented actress, one of the Twitter users wrote, "#13YearsOfDeepikaPadukone She is a very beautiful actress who dazzled us with her beauty, creativity and charm. 13 years of record-breaking creativity and success, we are proud of her because she worked hard and tirelessly to reach this success and made us love her so much."

On a related note, Deepika celebrated the 13 years of her debut film Om Shanti Om by changing her Twitter and Instagram display picture to her and Shah Rukh Khan's photo from the film and her name to 'Shantipriya.'

Read Also: Om Shanti Om turns 13: Shreyas Talpade recalls when Shah Rukh Khan apologised to entire team for THIS reason

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Love you lots Deepika Padukone, may u shine much more bright for years to come

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

It will take another 13 years to build your name again.disappointed with you

