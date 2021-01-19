Deepika Padukone confirms playing Draupadi in upcoming film, opens up on projects with Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas.

Elaborating on her projects, Deepika Padukone revealed that she used the lockdown period to lock exciting scripts and now has a massive line up of five to six films at least.

While many actors in Bollywood had a no show at the box office in 2020 due to the pandemic, was seen in Chhapaak which did not yield the desired result. The actress is now back in action and has been shooting non-stop since the last three months. For the unversed, post lockdown, Deepika began shooting for Shakun Batra's love story.

The actress also has Pathan with , a film with Prabhas and two other exciting projects. Elaborating on her projects, Deepika told Femina magazine that she used the lockdown period to lock exciting scripts. With a massive line up of five films, Deepika also confirmed that she will be playing Draupadi in a film based on the popular novel Palace of Illusions.

Confirming her projects, Deepika said, "It (Shakun Batra's film) is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas. Then I am doing which is a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story coming out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world."

When asked which is her favourite role out of the five films, Deepika said, "That is like having five different children and being asked to choose one. I have always been someone who only says ‘yes’ to a project when it comes from my gut, and I know I have something special to offer as a character. So, it’s not like I planned it; in 2013, I remember people asked me, ‘Oh, did you plan four or five releases a year?’ No! When these films are written or offered to you, you never know how they will play out."

She added, "This year I am going to be doing five films. I think in some ways the pandemic panned out creatively because it was a time when people in the arts were writing and they were coming to me with stories I really connected with." The actress also recently announced her film 'Fighter' with which is slated to release next year.

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see Deepika in such varied roles.

Credits :Femina

