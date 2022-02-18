Deepika Padukone confirms Prakash Padukone’s biopic: He put Indian sports on global map before 83 win

Deepika Padukone has a knack for picking some of the most interesting projects. The actress, who made her debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, went on to give some of the most iconic movies in her career of almost 15 years. And while she is currently basking in the success of her recent release Gehraiyaan, Deepika made the headlines as she has opened up on daddy Prakash Padukone’s biopic. During her recent interaction with Cyrus Broacha on his show, the actress confirmed working on the biopic.

In the interview, Deepika stated that Prakash Padukone had won World Champions before the nation had won the 1983 World Cup. “Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned,” she added. Furthermore, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress opened up about her father used to train with limited resources. Deepika asserted, “He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise”. She also emphasised that her father would have been far more superior if he had good facilities during his time.

Well, the announcement has certainly got the fans excited. Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan and Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress had recently revealed that she will begin working on Hrithik starrer soon and that the much talked about The Intern will hit the floors by this year or early 2023.

