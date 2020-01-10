Deepika Padukone considered patriotic during Modi campaign but a traitor after JNU visit? Asks Kanhaiya Kumar

Deepika Padukone recently made her way to JNU during her visit to New Delhi. The actress's visit sparked a debate in the country. CPI leader and former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar has now reacted to her visit and the controversy surrounding it.

's recent visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University aka JNU sparked a debate in the country. While several applauded the Chhapaak star's move, many demanded the boycott of Chhapaak. While Twitter is taking sides, CPI leader and former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar has reacted to Deepika's recent visit to the university. He recently addressed a gathering outside the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry premise in New Delhi and said Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she was a Modi government initiative ambassador, but she turned anti-national after her JNU visit.

"A Hindi cinema actress came to the university but did not raise slogans, did not take Modiji's name, did not take mota bhai's name. She just came and met the injured students. But calls were given to boycott her film. Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she participated in a campaign for Modiji and became a traitor after coming to JNU," he said, as per a PTI report. For the unversed, Deepika and badminton player PV Sindhu were named ambassadors of Bharat Ki Laxmi. The initiative, started by the Modi government, aims at shedding light on the work done by women across the country ahead. The campaign took place before Diwali last year.

"After her visit, the VC, whom everyone had been searching for, suddenly appeared in front of the media and said great personalities are meeting injured students, but they should also meet those whose studies were affected. Somebody tell him that it is your job to meet students, teachers and workers to discuss why studies are not happening in the university. Deepika Padukone is not the JNU VC," he added, the report stated.

