Deepika Padukone contacts legal team after her name emerges in drug case; Actress to leave Goa soon: Report

Deepika Padukone is currently in Goa for her film's shoot. However, trouble has mounted for the actress after her name has cropped up in the drug nexus.

is grabbing headlines again but for all the wrong reasons. Her name has emerged amidst NCB’s probe of the drug nexus in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Not only the actress but her manager Karishma Prakash’s name has also cropped up in the same case. The latter has been reportedly summoned by the NCB for interrogation. However, as per a report by ANI, she has sought an exemption from the same till September 2 owing to ill health.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Times Now, Deepika Padukone has got in touch with her legal team in Delhi after the emergence of her name in the drug angle. For the unversed, the actress is currently in Goa for the shooting of her upcoming film with Shakun Batra. However, given the present circumstances, she is likely to leave Goa soon. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza, whose name surfaced alongside Deepika Padukone, has clarified that she has neither consumed nor procured drugs.

On the other hand, NCB interrogated talent manager Jaya Saha for around 6 hours on Tuesday before letting her go. However, the agency has reportedly summoned her and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi again on Wednesday. Not only that, but Dhruv Chitgopekar, director of KWAN agency, also appeared before the agency. For the unversed, Jaya Saha is an employee of this talent agency, and so is Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant’s judicial custody have been extended to 6th October 2020.

Times Now

