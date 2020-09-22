  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone contacts legal team after her name emerges in drug case; Actress to leave Goa soon: Report

Deepika Padukone is currently in Goa for her film's shoot. However, trouble has mounted for the actress after her name has cropped up in the drug nexus.
Mumbai
Deepika Padukone's name recently popped up in the drug angleDeepika Padukone contacts legal team after her name emerges in drug case; Actress to leave Goa soon: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone is grabbing headlines again but for all the wrong reasons. Her name has emerged amidst NCB’s probe of the drug nexus in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Not only the actress but her manager Karishma Prakash’s name has also cropped up in the same case. The latter has been reportedly summoned by the NCB for interrogation. However, as per a report by ANI, she has sought an exemption from the same till September 2 owing to ill health.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Times Now, Deepika Padukone has got in touch with her legal team in Delhi after the emergence of her name in the drug angle. For the unversed, the actress is currently in Goa for the shooting of her upcoming film with Shakun Batra. However, given the present circumstances, she is likely to leave Goa soon. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza, whose name surfaced alongside Deepika Padukone, has clarified that she has neither consumed nor procured drugs.

On the other hand, NCB interrogated talent manager Jaya Saha for around 6 hours on Tuesday before letting her go. However, the agency has reportedly summoned her and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi again on Wednesday. Not only that, but Dhruv Chitgopekar, director of KWAN agency, also appeared before the agency. For the unversed, Jaya Saha is an employee of this talent agency, and so is Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant’s judicial custody have been extended to 6th October 2020.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's manager asks for exemption from NCB probe till September 25 owing to ill health

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement