Deepika Padukone continues to educate people about mental health; Says 'You cannot snap out of depression'

Deepika Padukone has been spreading awareness about depression and mental health issues for a very long time. As the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide broke, Deepika once again raised concerns over the importance of mental health.

Actress is one of the popular names in Bollywood. The Chhapaak star has been in the industry for a while now and has managed to make her place all by herself. With films like Padamaavat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Cocktail, Chhapaak and more, Deepika has won over fans across the globe. However, at the peak of her career, Deepika also opened up about struggling with depression and since then has been raising awareness about. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has put the question of mental health back in the spotlight.

Owing to this, Deepika has been urging people to understand the importance of mental health and over the last few days, the Chhapaak actress has been sharing with people facts about depression to destigmatize it. Taking to social media, Deepika has shared several posts where she has urged people to not treat depression as sadness and also that it is a mental illness. Not just this, Deepika shared a post where she asked people to treat depression like all other illnesses.

Today, the Chhapaak star took to social media to share another fact about depression. She urged people to understand that depression is not something that one can snap out of. She shared a post that read, “Repeat After Me. You cannot snap out of depression.” The Chhapaak actress has been raising awareness about mental health for a while and post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Deepika stressed on the importance of reaching out even more.

Here is Deepika Padukone's latest post on mental health:

Meanwhile, Deepika has been spending time at home amid the lockdown with . Post Sushant’s demise, when the news broke, Deepika took to social media and mentioned that since she has been through the same state of depression, she understands how important it is for someone to reach out and talk about. Since then, everyday, Deepika has been creating awareness via social media about mental health.

