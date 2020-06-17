Deepika Padukone continues to raise awareness about depression; asks all to treat it ‘like any other illness’

Deepika Padukone has been taking up the cause of mental health and has been sharing messages on social media about it. The actress has battled it herself back in the days and has been raising awareness about it.

2020 has surely been one of the toughest years for our country. With the global pandemic, the spread of COVID 19 in India, the lockdown and recent news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, negativity has been all around and it has taken a toll on people’s mental health. , who has herself battled depression back in the days, has been raising awareness about it and recently too, she has been urging all to take note of it.

Once again, Deepika shared a post on social media to reduce the stigma around mental health. In her post, Deepika urged all to treat Depression like any other form of illness. The Chhapaak actress herself has battled it and had opened about it at the peak of her career. Recently, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, reports came in that the actor was allegedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. Post this, Deepika has been urging all to take note of mental health issues.

Taking to social media, Deepika shared a post that said, “Repeat after me: Depression is an illness, like any other illness.” A day back, Deepika urged all to acknowledge that depression is a form of mental illness. Prior to that, Deepika shared a post where she told everyone that they are not alone.

Here is Deepika Padukone’s recent post about depression:

Sushant’s demise raised questions about mental health and depression. Deepika herself has gone through it and post Sushant’s demise she has mentioned that she cannot stress enough on the importance of reaching out and talking to someone. Over the past few days, Deepika has continued to share her thoughts about depression and has been raising awareness about it via social media.

