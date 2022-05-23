Deepika Padukone is convinced our films deserve to be at Cannes Film Fest: We're doing everything correct

Deepika Padukone has been overwhelmed as she is among the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress, who had attended Cannes several times, is attending the prestigious event for the first time as a jury and she can’t stop gushing about it. And now as Deepika has opened up about her experience to attend Cannes 2022 as a jury member, she recently revealed that she is convinced that our films deserve to make it the prestigious event.

Deepika Padukone believes Indian films deserve to be at Cannes

During her recent conversation with Film Companion, Deepika was quizzed about how more of our films can be screened at Cannes and if it is a worthy shot. To this, Deepika replied positively especially post her experience as a jury member. “I am convinced now that it is something to do with the selection process. I have seen movies and I am thinking ‘Why couldn’t this movie of ours be here, why couldn’t that be here?’. I am not even talking about winning, that’s secondary. But I am beginning to get convinced about the fact that it has something to do with the selection process because I think a lot of our movies deserve to be here. I am convinced. I want our writers, filmmakers, our actors to know that we are doing absolutely everything correct. We have seen enough movies to know that they deserved to be here and we continue to deserve to be here,” she added.

Deepika Padukone filled with gratitude on being a Cannes jury member

Earlier, Deepika had also opened up about her excitement to be a jury member at Cannes 2022 and said that there is a sense of gratitude for contributing to putting India on a global map. “It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It’s taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place,” Deepika had told the Times of India.

Deepika Padukone upcoming movies

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika, who was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan which will mark her fourth collaboration with the superstar. Also starring John Abraham in the lead, Pathan is slated to release on January 25 next year. Besides, she also has projects like Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s Project with Prabhas, the Bollywood remake of The Intern, etc in her kitty.

