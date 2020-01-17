Deepika Padukone couldn’t stop herself from writing on Ranveer Singh’s poster; Here’s what her love note reads

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA always manages to win hearts. Once again, the Chhapaak actress did something adorable when she came across Ranveer’s poster during Chhapaak promotions. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood couple whose PDA sets the internet on fire every time, and come to mind. The Chhapaak actress has been on a promotional spree of her film and Ranveer too has been busy with shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ‘83 launch preps. Amidst the busy work days, Ranveer and Deepika might not be getting any time together. However, being the popular celebs that they are, Padukone and Singh’s posters are all throughout the city. Deepika happened to find on such poster of her hubby during promotions.

What happened next is just another proof of their fiery PDA. Deepika was at a radio station’s office and happen to see a poster with Singh’s face on it. The Chhapaak actress went ahead and scribbled her heart out on it. Not just this, fans shared what Deepika wrote on Ranveer’s poster and we can’t help but go ‘aww,’ over it. Deepika wrote, “Baby. Come home now!” Well, we’re sure Mr Singh might hear his wife’s call and soon will be back at home.

Recently, at the screening of Chhapaak, Deepika planted a sweet kiss on Ranveer’s cheek and the hubby returned the favour too. Later, after watching the film, Ranveer was all praises for Deepika and her acting in Chhapaak. On the work front, Fans of DeepVeer have been dying to see the power couple back on the screen together. Soon, in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, fans will get to see Deepika and Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Romi Dev on the silver screen. Deepika also will be producing the sports drama. ‘83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

