Deepika Padukone credits Ranveer Singh for her 'bolder choices', reveals who's more expressive between them

Gehraiyaan is marking the first time collaboration of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Deepika Padukone together. On one side all three are super excited about the film, they are also seen promoting it on a large scale. However, the film deals with relationship complexities in which Deepika is married, and finding a relationship out of marriage is yet another bold choice. In an interview with Indian Express, the actress has given credit to her husband Ranveer Singh for helping her in making such choices.

The actress feels that Ranveer is a cheerleader which is why she can make bolder choices. “I am less expressive in comparison to him. He can express the way he feels and also doesn’t hesitate but I am not. My family is also the same. We find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel,” she added. Deepika also appreciates Ranveer’s quality of saying that if she have not been in his life, his life would have turned out differently.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika are one of the most loved couples. The actor never shies away from appreciating or showering love on his wife in public. They represent a healthy marriage example. Both were seen together in film 83 after their marriage.

Coming back to Gehraiyaan, the film will be witnessing a digital release on February 11. Helmed by Shakun Batra, it is all over the news after the trailer was released. On the work front, Deepika has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, then an untitled film with Prabhas, The Intern remake in her kitty.

