Deepika Padukone cried thrice during her questioning with the NCB: Report

According to a news report by India Today, Deepika Padukone who was questioned by the NCB, broke down thrice during her interrogation.

The news report further quotes Deputy Director-General of NCB stating that nearly 18-19 people have been arrested in relation to the drugs angle that the agency is probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Not only the NCB, even the CBI and ED are investigating the late actor's death case. The Supreme Court previously handed over the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI. Apart from Deepika Padukone, actors and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned by the NCB in the drugs case.

