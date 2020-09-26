  1. Home
Deepika Padukone cried thrice during her questioning with the NCB: Report

According to a news report by India Today, Deepika Padukone who was questioned by the NCB, broke down thrice during her interrogation.
210255 reads Mumbai Updated: September 27, 2020 12:12 am
Deepika Padukone cried thrice during her questioning with the NCBDeepika Padukone cried thrice during her questioning with the NCB: Report
As per a news report by India Today, actress Deepika Padukone who was questioned by the NCB, broke down thrice during her interrogation by the agency. As per the latest news update shared by India Today, the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone cried thrice during her questioning with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The news report further goes on to add that the Narcotics Control Bureau officials are looking to widen the scope of their probe by looking into the bigger drug peddler who has links with the Bollywood industry. The news report by India Today also states that Deputy Director-General of NCB, MA Jain stated that the statements which were taken will be given to the court.

The news report further quotes Deputy Director-General of NCB stating that nearly 18-19 people have been arrested in relation to the drugs angle that the agency is probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Not only the NCB, even the CBI and ED are investigating the late actor's death case. The Supreme Court previously handed over the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI. Apart from Deepika Padukone, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned by the NCB in the drugs case.

The news update states that actress Deepika Padukone has admitted to having the drug chat but refuted all claims of ever consuming drugs. Even actress Sara Ali Khan has denied all claims of her consuming drugs and stated that she never consumed any kind of drugs. Now, the news report by India Today adds that the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone broke down during her questioning.

Credits :india today

