Deepika Padukone dazzles in an embellished saree as she attends TIME100 Impact Awards

Deepika Padukone has added another achievement to her list as the actress was featured in the recent TIME100 Impact Awards, joining other influential names from across the globe on the prestigious list. Now, just a few moments back, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek as she got dressed up to attend the TIME100 Impact Awards event. Deepika opted for a gorgeous embellished saree and donned bold makeup for the evening. She accessorised her look with a traditional choker and stunning earrings. Not only this, as soon as she arrived at the destination, Deepika can be seen saying, “I am nervous, I don’t know why, I’ve written some stuff and I hope it’s meaningful. I just want to have fun.”

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress was featured on the list for her work in the mental health space. Taking to social media on Monday, Deepika shared a snapshot from the feature and captioned it, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time." In the TIME100 feature, Deepika spoke about how her personal experiences influenced her choices of films like Piku and Gehraiyaan. "I had such a deep experience with mental illness. Not talking about it felt dishonest," the actress had said.

For those unaware, Deepika Padukone runs LiveLoveLaugh Foundation to help those struggling with mental health issues.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is shooting for her upcoming movie Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.



