Deepika Padukone debuts as Louis Vuitton ambassador; Fans are ecstatic as she 'makes India proud’

Deepika Padukone, who was announced as the brand ambassador of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, recently made her debut at the brand's 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California. The Om Shanti Om actress is the first Indian House Ambassador for the luxury fashion house in the 167 years of Louis Vuitton’s presence worldwide. The brand recently unveiled its Dauphine bag campaign, starring Deepika along with Emma Stone and Zhou Dongy.

The actress' outfit is currently the most talked about. For the event, Deepika looked stunning as she donned an oversized jacket and rounded her look with the much-talked-about LV sling bag, and paired it up with knee-high leather boots. The Gehraiyaan actress had her hair tied into a top knot and a few tendrils left and for her makeup, she opted for a neutral-toned.

Check it out:

Deepika's fans all over the world are currently going gaga about her debut as the LV ambassador and are immensely proud of her. Many fans also showered love on her recent photos from the event. A user commented: "She makes India proud. Queen of Bollywood, Queen of Hearts" Another user wrote: "Everything about this look is spot on, from her hair to her makeup and her outfit" A third user also wrote: "She always looks stunning and gorgeous not only in these pictures"

Apart from being announced as LV's ambassador, the Bajirao Mastani actress is also part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury that also includes Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway. It is set to commence on May 16 and will conclude on May 28. She is also expected to walk the red carpet for all 10 days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, she will star in The Intern, Fighter, and Project K with Prabhas.

