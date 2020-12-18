Deepika Padukone decodes Mastani's 'fierce dignity & love' with unseen pic with SLB as Bajirao Mastani turns 5

Deepika Padukone took to social media to pen a heartfelt note on the 5th anniversary of her film Bajirao Mastani with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The star shared a beautiful BTS photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to mark the occasion.

, and starrer Bajirao Mastani turned 5 today. The classic tale of love featured Deepika in the leading role as Mastani and Ranveer as the warrior king, Bajirao. The film was released 5 years ago and even now, fans of DeepVeer remember the stunning chemistry and grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic directorial. As the film clocked 5 years today, Deepika penned a heartwarming note and decoded her character Mastani's love and passion.

Not just this, Deepika also shared an unseen photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali from the behind-the-scenes of the film. Sharing her thoughts over Mastani's love, Deepika wrote, "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity..."

Earlier, Deepika also had changed her display picture on social media handles to that of Mastani and her name too. The star's Instagram and Twitter handle showed her name as 'Mastani' instead of Deepika. Ranveer too shared a video snippet of the film on his Instagram story to celebrate 5 years of the iconic film.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's note:

The film managed to leave everyone in awe of DeepVeer's performance and chemistry. Priyanka's role as Kashi Bai also won over the audiences and her performance also received applause. The music too was loved and the film won several awards and accolades too.

