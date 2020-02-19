Deepika Padukone dedicates her first award of the year to Laxmi and every acid attack survivor; view POST

Deepika Padukone wrote, "I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!"

started the year with an impactful release as Chhapaak hit the screens earlier in January. The movie narrates a real-life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal and while it did not do very well at the box office, it did start a dialogue about acid attacks, while sending across a strong message about it. Last night, at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020, the actress was given an award for being the most powerful performer of the year, and while she gracefully accepted it, she has a dedication to make.

She went on to write, "Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. She also added, "I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!" and shared a series of photos along with it.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently gearing up for multiple films, however, the last announcement she made was about working on the Hindi remake of The Intern, which will be co-starring , and while some await for the movie to hit the screens, some aren't very pleased.

