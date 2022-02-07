Deepika Padukone defines 'love', reveals she and Ranveer Singh complete 10 years together in 2022

A couple that certainly is the epitome of romance in Bollywood is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Two of the most talented stars in Bollywood met and fell for each other on sets of their film. Having done back to back 3 films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika and Ranveer's relationship was the talk of the town before they finally tied the knot in November 2018. Having been together for long, Deepika recently revealed what love means to her now and even shared how 2022 is a milestone year for them.

In a chat with Radio City's host on a show, Deepika was asked what love means to her now. Talking about it, she shared the values that she holds close and even ended up revealing that she and Ranveer will be completing 10 years of togetherness this year. Deepika said, "It has to have friendship, companionship, trust, communication and I think, while I've completed 15 years in the film industry, I think we (Ranveer Singh and I) complete being 10 years together. To be able to just be ourselves, just completely with my flaws, my mistakes, my pluses. To know that I can truly be myself without being judged. I think those are the values that I really hold onto very, very dearly."

Over the past few weeks, Deepika has been neck-deep in promotions for her film Gehraiyaan. When the trailer came out, Ranveer turned into a cheerleader for his ladylove and shared a special post for her. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla a few days back, Deepika had revealed how Ranveer had been more excited about her working with Shakun Batra. She even shared how he has been sharing all the posts showering love on Deepika's film Gehraiyaan with her.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan starring Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa is helmed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar. It will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

