Deepika Padukone DENIES reports of rejecting 3 films with Ranveer Singh; Says ‘I hope we get to do more films’

As per a report, Deepika Padukone allegedly rejected 3 films back to back with Ranveer Singh to avoid over exposure as a couple. In a recent interview, Deepika denied such reports and mentioned she wants to do more films together.

The power couple of Bollywood is and . From reel life couple to real life partners, Deepika and Ranveer’s journey has been inspiring for their fans. After Padmaavat, they both will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 which is based on Kapil Dev’s life and the 1983 World Cup. Ahead of that, a report in a leading daily had stated that Deepika had rejected 3 films back to back with Ranveer to avoid over exposure of the two as a couple.

Now, in a recent chat with Bombay Times, Deepika has denied the reports and has mentioned that there is no truth in it. The Chhapaak star shared that Ranveer and she would want to be a part of a film that needs them together. She mentioned that nothing like this has been offered to her and she would love to explore a lighter space with Ranveer on the big screen where their characters don’t die in the end. However, in the end, Deepika highlighted that it is a director’s call to caste them together or not.

Deepika said, “There is no truth to that at all. We would rather think whether a film warrants the two of us to come together. Again, that’s not a decision for us to make, it’s for the director to decide. We have not been offered anything like that together, though it was refreshing to work with him in ‘83 after having worked in three films, where we die in the end! I hope we get to do more films, maybe something more contemporary and lighter. It’ll be nice for someone to explore our on-screen combination in a different way from what everyone has seen so far.”

Meanwhile, on Deepika’s birthday, Ranveer took time off from the shoot of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and spent time with her in Lucknow where she was promoting her film, Chhapaak. Deepika has been busy with the promotions of the same. In Chhapaak, she will be seen playing an acid attack survivor, Malti. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is produced by Deepika as well. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

