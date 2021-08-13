Deepika Padukone in denims or Katrina Kaif in leather pants; VOTE for the look you’ll steal for casual outing

Another fun week has come to an end in tinsel town and well, this week we spotted several celebs in the city. However, if there were two ladies who caught our attention all thanks to their breezy and casual looks, were and . Both the ladies were seen at different locations in the city and, well, like always, they looked impeccable. Katrina was seen making her way to an event in the city when paps caught up with her.

On the other hand, Deepika was spotted post her shoot in the city. Deepika also kept it casual for the day and showed us how to style up simple distressed jeans with multiple layers. She is seen clad in a breezy blue shirt over a tee and distressed jeans as she stepped out post shoot. She added a pair of smart flats and tied up her hair to round off her casual look of the day. The star's look surely seemed effortless yet stylish enough for a casual outing.

On the other hand, if you see Katrina's look, the first thing you notice is her black leather pants. The star attended an event in the city and opted to mix and match a casual look. Katrina is seen opting for a buttoned denim top with black leather pants and a pair of high heels. She added a custom mask and let her hair down to round off her casual yet chic look. Seeing how she styled up those leather pants with denim tops, surely grabs the attention.

Now, with these two gorgeous divas serving up two different kinds of casual looks, we'd love to know whose look would you like to steal for a casual outing with your friends or beau in the city. Tell us in the comments and vote below!

