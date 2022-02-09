Deepika Padukone dishes out her expectation from Gehraiyaan: I hope people tell stories without fear.

With just a day to go for the release of Gehraiyaan on the streaming space, the film's cast has been going all out for promotions. Deepika Padukone, who is starring alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, has time and again stated this is the first-of-its-kind film that she is a part of.

Even though the actress has been a part of love stories before, Deepika asserts Gehraiyaaan is in a different space. When asked if the audience's choice have evolved and if filmmakers are ready to show a more realistic portrayal of relationships, Deepika said, "I think it is the audience that is giving us cues and telling us that we are ready for content that we haven’t seen before. I am certainly taking my cues from the audience. In fact, I feel they often shun the predictable and the obvious, and they are constantly searching for something new and different. I think that is where actors, directors and writers today are getting the confidence to go ahead with their ideas and being brave in making those decisions and choices."

Shakun Batra's directorial includes several intimate scenes with a realistic approach to the film. Does Deepika expect that Gehraiyaan will bring about a turn in tide for more mature stories? "Hopefully, people will continue to tell the stories that they want to. Firstly, the audience is ready for it, secondly, you have umpteen number of platforms to tell these stories. I hope people tell the stories that are in their hearts without fear," the actress said.

Gehraiyaan is all set to release on 11 February on Amazon Prime Video.

