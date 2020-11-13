Deepika Padukone on Diwali celebrations with Ranveer Singh: We intend to stay at home & spend time with family

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that her and Ranveer Singh's Diwali 2020 celebrations will be low key keeping in mind the sensitivity of the environment and people around them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Diwali has always been a special occasion for celebrities to wind down and spend time as a fraternity, almost party-hopping to their friends' homes. Whether it be the elaborate Bachchan bash or even dancing the night away at Anil Kapoor's residence, fans wait patiently to see the who's who of Bollywood all decked up in traditional attires celebrating the auspicious festival.

However, Diwali 2020 will be different this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic with many celebrities opting out of holding big parties. Amongst the celebrities having a low key Diwali this year are and . In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about her feelings towards celebrating Diwali right in the middle of a pandemic, DP revealed, "Honestly, we are going to keep things quite low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity (of the situation) towards the environment and the people around us."

"It’s been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that’s what we, anyway, do," Padukone added.

As for her big wish on Diwali this year, Deepika confessed to HT that she hopes for everybody to have good health and peace of mind. This is the 34-year-old actress' prayer for people most of the time, even when she wishes them on their birthdays as she feels that's the "real core of everything we do. Everything else is secondary."

Credits :Hindustan Times

