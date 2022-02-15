Deepika Padukone does her iconic Om Shanti Om wave as she gets papped at the airport; PICS

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines ever since her movie Gehraiyaan has released. The actress has been basking in the success of the film and garnering praises from fans and critics. Everyone has loved her performance and cannot stop talking about it. It is always a good day for paps when they sport DP stepping out of her house and today was that day. Well, today the actress was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai in a casual avatar. She looked stunning as she smiled and waved at the paps.