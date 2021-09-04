Deepika Padukone donates Rs 15 lakh to ‘Chhapaak’ costar & acid attack survivor Bala

recently came to the aid of her co-star from ‘Chhapaak’ who has been ailing from kidney disease. The actress has donated Rs 15 Lakh to acid attack survivor Bala Prajapati to help her in undergoing a kidney transplant. According to a report in ETimes, Bala, a resident of Bijnor in West UP, was attacked by her landlord with acid. Her grandfather, who was with her during the attack, succumbed to the injuries. The attack left Bala scarred for life on her head, face, and neck.

The Chhanv Foundation started the crowdfunding project three years ago for Bala. Upon hearing about it, Deepika contributed to the cause. Alok Dixit, the director of the foundation in a statement said, “We appreciate Deepika's gesture. Her assistance has undoubtedly aided us in our efforts to raise donations for Bala. However, there is still work to be done. Bala is a dialysis patient who receives dialysis twice a week. To expedite the process, we are taking advice from the doctors of leading hospitals. We need to find a kidney donor because her mother and brother were judged to be unable to donate a kidney and she can’t live on dialysis for long”.

Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’ came out in January 2020. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar and gained praise from audiences and critics alike. Deepika has now finished filming for Shakun Batra’s directorial yet untitled film which costars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. Deepika will also be reuniting with in the much-awaited and yet unannounced ‘Pathan’, directed by Siddharth Anand.

