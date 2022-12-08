Deepika Padukone dons all-black attire as she greets paps with a wave at Mumbai airport, SEE PICS
Deepika Padukone, who will be seen next in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus, was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport just a few moments ago. Have a look at the glimpses here.
Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors to date. 2022 has been a special year for the actor as her film Gehraiyaan was much appreciated by the critics. Not only this, the Piku actor became a jury member for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. And now, she is all set to promote director Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus wherein she has made a cameo appearance. Cirkus is slated to hit the theatres on December 23 this year.
Deepika Padukone aces her look in all-black attire with ease
Just a few minutes ago, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Here, she was seen wearing a black t-shirt with black pants. She aced her look by opting to wear black shades.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Deepika Padukone in Cirkus
Cirkus is directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. The film is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series. The comedy-drama features Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone in special appearances. On Thursday, the first song of the film will be unveiled wherein Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen dancing in style.
Deepika Padukone’s Work Front
Padukone will next be seen on screen with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan. Later, she will star opposite Prabhas in an as-yet-untitled film from filmmaker Nag Ashwin. Adding up, Padukone will also play the lead role in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.
