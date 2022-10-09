Deepika Padukone: Don't know what state I'd be in today if mom didn't recognize my depression
Deepika Padukone recently talked about her battle with mental illness.
Deepika Padukone does not need any introduction. She has always been vocal about her struggle with mental health and she also runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to help those struggling with their mental health. In 2015, Deepika came out about her mental illness and revealed that she battled depression a year before that and sought help. Recently, Deepika, who is currently in Tamil Nadu for a mental health program, yet again spoke about her battle with mental illness.
The actress also credited her mother Ujjala Padukone her identifying her signs and symptoms. Talking to NDTV, she said that if her mother and her caregiver had not identified her symptoms, in her moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell her to or help her to reach out to the professionals, she wouldn't know what state she would be in today. "Ensuring, I was regular with my treatment, with my consultations with the doctors, and of course, it takes a toll on the caregiver as well and that's not something new. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver," Deepika said.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan alongside John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Next, she will star opposite Prabhas and Disha Patani in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K. Apart from this, Deepika also has the American comedy film The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.
