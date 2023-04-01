Deepika Padukone drools over Shah Rukh Khan’s all-black look from NMACC event; Check out her reaction

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are a firehouse when they come together on the silver screen. Their crackling chemistry was recently witnessed in Pathaan. This Siddharth Anand film broke several box office records and is still ruling the hearts of all the fans. Well, last night was a star-studded evening in Mumbai as it was the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. Several big names from Bollywood were present at the event and one of them was SRK. Before coming to the event, his stylist Shaleena Nathani shared images of SRK’s look on her social media and the Chennai Express actress could not stop herself from commenting on it.

Deepika Padukone comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram handle. In the picture, SRK looks handsome in his all-black attire. His look is surely stealing the breath of every fan and it looks like even Deepika Padukone is finding it difficult to keep herself calm after looking at this picture. Sharing this picture, Shaleena captioned it as ‘DEADDD’ with several heart-struck emojis. Taking to the caption, Deepika wrote, ‘Me Too!’ with a drooling emoji.

Check out the caption:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. She has an exciting lineup of films ahead including Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Project K, and The Intern remake.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film managed to break several records at the box office and it went on to become SRK's highest-grossing film of all time. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

