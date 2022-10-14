Deepika Padukone drops a playful comment on Ranveer Singh’s live session amid separation rumours

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make one of the most popular star couples in B’Town. The duo has always been extremely expressive about their love for each other and has hardly ever shied away from social-media PDA too. Recently the rumour mills claimed that all is in fact, not well between the couple, and there was a buzz about them planning to separate as well. However, the Gehraiyaan actress recently put all the rumours to rest as she talked about her hubby on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's podcast. And now, keeping the tradition of their social media PDA alive, Deepika yet again left a playful comment on Ranveer’s recent live session.

Recently, Ranveer Singh came live on his Instagram stories. Needless to say, thousands of fans joined him in the session to watch the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor. Amid his many followers to flooded him with heart reacts and comments, was a comment from Deepika herself, as she wrote, “Working up an appetite I see..(googly eyes emoji)”. She further asked him which traffic signal he has reached. Adorable, isn't it?

Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh will be happy to see her

Recently, Deepika talked about Ranveer on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s podcast and said that he would be happy to see her after a week. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face," she said, thus putting an end to their separation rumours.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s work front

Both Deepika and Ranveer have quite a few exciting projects in the pipeline. Deepika will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Apart from this, Deepika will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and in the Hindi remake of The Intern where she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand. Ranveer Singh has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif REVEALS husband Vicky Kaushal's heartwarming gesture for her on Karwa Chauth