Deepika Padukone drops a glimpse of a stunning piece of Fan art Friday and it will leave you impressed

Deepika Padukone shares her fan artwork every Friday and keeping up with this she has dropped another such artwork on her Instagram.

Bollywood’s mastani is one such star who has a massive fan following worldwide. She is an actor par excellence and there is no denying that. Besides her acting prowess, she is one of the most followed and adored celebrities on social media. It goes without saying that social media is flooded with her fan pages and they often share her stunning pictures. To note, on every Friday, the Piku star shares an impressive artwork made by her ardent fans on her Instagram stories.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the diva has shared a beautiful artwork made by her fan Dileep Babu. Appreciating his work, the Padmaavat star not just shared it on her Instagram Stories but also tagged him in the post. Talking about the artwork, it shows Deepika in a black outfit with her makeup game on point. Needless to say, the actress looked ravishing as she strikes a pose with utmost perfection. It’s difficult to take eyes off her, courtesy her beauty.

Taking out time from her hectic work schedule, The Om Shanti Om star always makes it a point to appreciate and share her fan club's artwork.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s next in Alibaug and is often papped in the city after wrapping up the shoot. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Shakun Batra’s untitled film marks the actress' first outing with the Gully Boy actor and the Student of the Year 2 star.

