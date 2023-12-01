Deepika Padukone drops happy PICS as she dines with her besties during London vacay

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone makes heads turn every time she steps out. In the wee hours of Thursday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi, and fans wondered where she was headed. Looks like she jetted off to London for a vacation. While in London, she caught up with her best friends, and enjoyed a day out with them. Here’s how it went!

Deepika Padukone dines at London restaurant with her besties

Deepika Padukone looked incredibly happy as she visited a fine dining restaurant in London with her best friends Sneha Ramachander, and Divya Narayan. The Fighter actress took to her Instagram account a few hours ago to share some delightful pictures from their outing. The first picture shows Deepika flashing her million-dollar smile as she posed with her friends for a selfie on the streets of London.

In the next picture, she is seen posing with her friends outside the restaurant. The actress wore a white hoodie with baggy jeans, and layered it with a long brown coat. She had her hair tied back neatly in a bun. Sharing the pictures, she dropped an infinity emoji in the caption, and tagged her friends. Check out the post below!

While one comment on Deepika Padukone’s post read, “Looking good ladies! And good Restaurant choice :)” another one read, “YOUR FRIENDSHIP IS GOALS.” Another fan wrote, “Enjoy your time with your besties.”

Meanwhile, Deepika’s friend also shared a picture on social media, that showed the trio of besties sitting around the table in the restaurant. Apart from this, the restaurant’s Executive Chef Surender Mohan also dropped pictures with Deepika Padukone. He wrote, “It was lovely meeting you and welcoming you @deepikapodukone. I'm so glad that you enjoyed the food @JamavarLondon. Looking forward to welcome you soon again.” Take a look!

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release theatrically on 25th January, 2024, during the Republic Day weekend. This film marks Deepika and Hrithik’s first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, she also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, in which she will be seen as a cop named Shakti Shetty. The actress will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

