Deepika Padukone drops hint about the best gift for her; Are you listening Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. The actress has carved a niche for herself with not just her gorgeous looks and acting prowess, but she is also known for her versatility. Besides, Deepika is also known for keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is once again making headlines for her recent post on Instagram wherein she had dropped hints about the best gift for her.

To note, the Padmaavat actress has shared a pic of a bouquet of pink and yellow coloured flowers. The beautiful picture was clicked by Deepika herself and was a treat to the eyes. In the caption, the actress wrote, “When in doubt, you know what gift to send me! #flowers”. We wonder if Ranveer Singh is listening to Deepika’s hints. To note, Ranveer is currently in the United Kingdom to attend the premier league football. During his recent interaction with his fans on social media, the actor had stated that he has been missing his ladylove these days.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. Besides, she will also be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter. Apart from these, Deepika also has movies like The Intern remake, Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K opposite Prabhas and Draupadi in her kitty.