Deepika Padukone drops ‘The Intern’ poster Ft Amitabh Bachchan: Happy to collaborate with most special co star

Deepika Padukone has been shooting back to back as there are many films lined up in her kitty. And today she has finally dropped the poster of the most-anticipated film ‘The Intern’.
Mumbai Updated: April 5, 2021 05:16 pm
Deepika Padukone has been shooting back to back as there are films lined up in her kitty. And today she has dropped the poster of the most-anticipated film ‘The Intern’. The film will also have Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika are reuniting after the film Piku. It is to be noted here that Amitabh Bachchan has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film. This is a Bollywood remake of a Hollywood classic with the same title The Intern.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Deepika wrote, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.” In the poster, we can see Amitabh Bachchan carrying a bag and walking while Deepika Padukone is also holding a bag and wearing a long jacket. She has kept her hair in a bun style. The poster has yellow colour in the background with both leading actors' names written on it.

The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone.

Take a look at the poster here:

Coming to the film, The Intern, released in 2015, was directed, written and produced by Nancy Meyers. The film stars Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo, Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine, and Zack Pearlman. The story is about a 70-year-old widower who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion website and he forms an unlikely friendship with the company's CEO.  

Apart from this, the actress will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. After this, she will shoot for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film co-starring Prabhas.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

poster looks very copied

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

She and others from the KJo gang are not getting a single paisa of my hard earned money. Support those who truely came from nothing, no children of famous parents and are trying to make their mark.