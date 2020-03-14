Deepika Padukone drops a lovey dovey comment on Ranveer Singh’s photo and we love their Insta PDA; Take a look

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Deepika Padukone leaves a lovey-dovey comment on Ranveer Singh’s photo as the actor bags three awards for Gully Boy

Yesterday, at the Zee Cine Awards 2020, bagged not one but three awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Song of the year and Best On-Screen Pair for Gully Boy, and an excited Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a photo with the trophies and alongside the photo, this Gully Boy actor wrote, “Best Actor in a Leading Role Song of the Year Best On-screen Pair #zeecineawards Blessings on Blessings on Blessings..” And soon after, wifey left a lovey-dovey comment on the photo tagging him as ‘Handsome’ as she wrote, “Hi, Your soo handsome.... Okay Bye...”

Well, besides Ranveer and Deepika’s loved-up photos, what we totally love about this Padmaavat couple is their Insta PDA and we feel that nobody can beat them at this, say what? A few days back, Deepika and Ranveer had jetted off for a vacation to an undisclosed location and from cycling to snorkeling, DeepVeer did it all as Deepika shared sneak-peek of their vacay on social media.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna’s Chhapaak where she essayed the role of an acid attack survivor and next, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday and as per reports, Deepika will soon jet off to Sri Lanka to kick-start the first schedule of the film. As for Ranveer Singh, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and Jayeshbhai Jordar. Also, Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar will hit the screens on October 2, 2020 and while earlier, Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan was slated to release on Gandhi Jayanti, however, the release date has been changed.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post where the actor is all smiles as he poses with his trophies:

