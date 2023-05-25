Deepika Padukone drops sun-kissed pic as she chills at beach; Fans can't stop gushing over her 'flawless skin'

Actress Deepika Padukone is often seen sharing interesting posts on social media. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her visit to Assam. She was shooting for her upcoming film, Fighter in the serene locations of Assam. Today, the actress decided to treat fans with her gorgeous selfie. Deepika posted a sun-kissed selfie with her fans a while ago. It seems like she has taken a break from her busy shooting schedule and jetted off for a quick vacay.

Fans gush over Deepika Padukone's flawless skin

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a stunning selfie. She is seen soaking up the sun by the beach. In the picture, Deepika is seen sporting a green shirt and black cap. She has completed her beach look with minimal accessories, radiating skin and a sharp jawline. Deepika shared the picture with a sun emoji in the caption. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her fans went gaga over it. A fan wrote, "OMGGG FINALLY A WORTHY POSTT." Another fan wrote, "natural beauty." Fashion influencer Malvika Sitlani commented, "Skin" followed by red hearts. One of the comments also read, "Absolutely stunning!!"

Meanwhile, Deepika recently reacted to Dwayne Johnson's statement on depression. In an interview, the Hollywood star spoke about battling depression. He said, "I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there." She shared his statement on her Instagram story and wrote, "Mental health matters." Deepika has been an advocate of mental health awareness.

Work front

Deepika will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. It will mark their first collaboration. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Anil Kapoor in an important role. Apart from this, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani, and Singham Again with Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.

