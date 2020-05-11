Deepika Padukone drops a throwback pic with mom Ujjala & Anisha from her pre wedding puja; Says love you amma

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a beautiful unseen photo from her pre-wedding ceremony. In the photo, we can see her smiling with mom Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. Check it out.

A day back, declared her love for her mom Ujjala Padukone as she shared an adorable insight into her childhood with a throwback photo. On Monday, it appears that Deepika is missing her mum amid the lockdown as she shared a throwback photo from her pre-wedding puja and expressed her love for her mom. The gorgeous star has been on a spree of sharing throwback photos since Mother’s Day and had expressed how meticulous her mom was back in the days.

Now, on Monday, Deepika took to her Instagram story and post and shared a throwback photo with her mom, Ujjala and sister Anisha from her pre-wedding puja back in 2018. In the photo, we can see her twinning with her mom in orange. While Deepika is seen dressed in an orange suit, mum Ujjala can be seen clad in an orange saree with a red blouse. Deepika’s sister Anisha can be seen dressed in a pale pink suit. All three Padukone women looked absolutely beautiful as they flashed their smiles prior to Deepika’s wedding with .

With this, Deepika expressed her love for her mom. She wrote, “Love You Amma!,” with a heart emoticon and left netizens in awe of her photo. The pre-wedding glow on Deepika’s face was evident and fans couldn’t help but notice how beautiful all three women looked in the frame. Many showered her with compliments on the photo.

Check out Deepika Padukone's throwback photo with Mum Ujjala Padukone:

Currently, Deepika is in Mumbai amid the lockdown with Ranveer Singh. The diva surely is missing her mum and her recent post is proof of it. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by . It is yet untitled and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

