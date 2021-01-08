Deepika Padukone drops an UNSEEN childhood photo amidst her AMA session with fans

Taking out time from her hectic work schedule, Deepika Padukone is having an AMA session with her fans and is divulging her personal details. Read on to further to know her favourite food and much more.

Ever since Deepika Padukone had made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, the diva has been ruling hearts with her terrific performances. With many exciting projects lined up in the coming years, she is among the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. Notably, the Chhapaak actress also has a massive fan following worldwide. Keeping in mind the same, Deepika often takes out time from her busy work schedule and engages in AMA sessions with her fans.

As we speak of this, the stunning actress is recently doing AMA related to post a picture and is revealing things about her. When asked to post a picture of food she cannot live without, she dropped a picture of brownie. Deepika also shared an adorable unseen childhood picture of her as the first picture from her camera roll. In the photo, she is seen as a toddler and looks super cute sitting on a swing. The Padmaavat star also revealed that her last Google search was how to measure gloves size. The talented actress also posted a picture of her favourite moment from the film Piku.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Deepika was recently in the news for her star-studded 35 birthday bash. She along with her husband Ranveer Singh hosted a party for her friends from the film industry. It was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and Karan Johar among others.

On the work front, the actress has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film. She also has Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan in her kitty.

