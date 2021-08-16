Deepika Padukone drops UNSEEN moments from Shakun's film wrap ft Ananya Panday not wanting it to end; VIDEO

It was a bittersweet moment for Ananya Panday, & Siddhant Chaturvedi as they bid adieu to each other last week on sets of Shakun Batra's film. The film wrapped up and Ananya, Deepika & Siddhant celebrated on the sets. Now, Deepika has shared a video of the wrap up celebration on sets with Ananya not wanting the film shoot to end. The video also showed us beautiful frames and unseen moments featuring Deepika, Shakun, Siddhant and others.

Taking to her Instagram reels on Monday, Deepika dropped a video featuring her, Siddhant, Ananya, Shakun and other cast and crew of Shakun's untitled film. Deepika can be seen hugging Ananya, Siddhant and others and cutting a line of cakes with each of the cast members to celebrate the wrap. In a portion of the video, Ananya is seen telling Deepika, "We don't want the film to end. We want us to be in this film FOREVER." The video also shows us unseen glimpses of Deepika from the film. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "It's a wrap."

As soon as Deepika shared it, Ananya reposted the same on her Instagram story with a note. She wrote, "Don't go by my eyes It's not a horror film I swear #Production70." Earlier, Siddhant, Ananya and Shakun had shared photos from the wrap-up celebration on the sets of the film.

The yet-untitled film is a relationship drama and also stars Dhairya Karwa in the lead with Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya. The film is helmed by Shakun and backed by . The title and the release date is yet to be revealed for the same.

