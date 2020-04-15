Deepika Padukone drops a vintage childhood pic to prove her career ‘started young’ and we are in complete awe

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a childhood photo. The Chhapaak star proved that she started out young in the line of showbiz. Check it out.

Actor is currently spending time at home with hubby amid the Coronavirus lockdown. From cleaning to cooking to organising, Deepika is indulging in different activities to keep herself busy. But, it seems that on Wednesday, she decided to take a trip down memory lane and share with her fans a vintage picture that proves she started her career as a model as a child. While before entering Bollywood back with Om Shanti Om, Deepika had done several modelling assignments and had a great career.

On Wednesday, the childhood photo Deepika shared on Instagram appeared to be some assignment she may have taken up as a kid. In the photo, we can see Deepika looking cute as a button while posing with 2 other kids. In the photo, the Chhapaak star can be seen clad in a gorgeous black dress with matching shoes and a hat. Smiling away in the picture, Deepika looked like a sight to behold and left her fans speechless with a cute throwback.

Deepika shared the photo and captioned it, “Started young…” Seeing the photo, several fans couldn’t resist from commenting on the photo and call it the cutest photo on the internet. Deepika won the hearts of her fans all over again by dropping a childhood photo that is nothing less than a visual treat. Several fans also wanted to know what Ranveer would say about his wife’s adorable photo. While we wait for Ranveer to drop his comment, Deepika’s photo is surely something that deserves your attention.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will be helmed by Shakun and is a film based on the complexity of modern relationships. It is produced by and will release on February 12, 2020. Deepika also will be seen with Ranveer Singh in ‘83. But the film’s release has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

