Deepika Padukone is elated to return 'home' after Pathaan shoot & Dubai trip, slays in chic airport look; PICS

Deepika Padukone had started chronicling her Spain trip on social media since she left for Pathaan shoot a few weeks back with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Now, she has finally back after a detour of Dubai for Time100 Awards night and well, Deepika is certainly over the moon on returning home. The Pathaan star was snapped at the Mumbai airport and well, her smile and style were unmatched. Having completed the Pathaan shoot with Shah Rukh in Spain, Deepika had headed to Dubai and now, she is back in Mumbai.

In the photos, Deepika was seen making her way out of the airport with a smile on her face. When it comes to her look, Deepika opted for a chic OOTD. She is seen clad in a white top with oversized denim jeans and a tan brown overcoat. Deepika added a pair of cool sunglasses and an expensive Louis Vuitton handbag to round off her uber-chic airport look. She looked happy to be back in the Maximum city after a few weeks of staying away for work. Deepika also shared the aerial view of Mumbai from her flight on Instagram and wrote, "Home". Not just this, her team member Yiaani also shared goofy photos of her photobombing her team's selfie.

See Deepika Padukone's photos upon arrival at Mumbai airport:

Over the past week, Deepika has been dropping glimpses of her Dubai trip where she was honoured by Time100 for her work in mental health space. Ranveer Singh also had joined Deepika in Dubai. He had returned to Mumbai earlier this week. Now, the actress is also back in town.

While she was in Spain, photos of Deepika posing with fans after Pathaan wrap went viral on social media. Also, photos of Deepika and Shah Rukh shooting for a song also hit the internet and left everyone excited for the film. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will release on January 25, 2023.

