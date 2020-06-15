  1. Home
Deepika Padukone emphasises 'Depression is an illness,' Feels overwhelmed to see people discuss mental health

Deepika Padukone has taken to social media to talk about depression and mental health once again. Read her tweets right here.
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has kickstarted a conversation about mental health once again. While everyone is still mourning the loss of the exemplary actor and human being that he was, prayers and condolences continue to come in. However, something else that has also taken centre stage is talking about mental health and depression, since the actor was undergoing treatment for the same, as has been suggested by the reports. The actor's last rites took place earlier in the day today.

Deepika Padukone, who has battled depression herself, has spoken about mental health on multiple occasions and today, she shared a post where she wrote, "Repeat after me: Depression is an 'illness.'" The actress also shared another tweet where she wrote, "It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness." She also wrote in a different tweet, "However, I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage. Simply because: -it is not a one rule fits all. - the information could potentially be misused."

Check out Deepika Padukone's tweets here:

Meanwhile, Deepika also shared a post about mental health yesterday where she urged fans to speak up. She wrote, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek Help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."

