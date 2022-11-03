Deepika Padukone enjoys a boat ride with Ranveer Singh post 'terrific' response to Pathaan teaser; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is currently on a high with the terrific response received by the teaser of Pathaan, her much-awaited upcoming film. The Pathaan teaser, which was released on the special occasion of its leading man Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, has thoroughly impressed the cine-goers. Deepika Padukone, who plays the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, has mesmerized film fanatics with her stunning looks and by performing some high-voltage action sequences. Meanwhile, the gorgeous actress is having a great time away from the limelight, with her hubby Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone enjoys a boat ride with Ranveer Singh

Recently, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram page and shared a fun video, in which the lovely couple is seen enjoying a boat ride. In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen having a fun time with her hubby and giving him a pat on his leg as he filmed her. The Pathaan actress looks chic and comfy in a white casual t-shirt, which she paired with black shorts. Deepika Padukone completed her look with white sneakers and socks, statement sunglasses, and a messy bun. "#Cutie," wrote Ranveer Singh, who is clearly in awe of his beautiful wife, in his Instagram story. Check out the video posted by Ranveer Singh here: