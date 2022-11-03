Deepika Padukone enjoys a boat ride with Ranveer Singh post 'terrific' response to Pathaan teaser; WATCH
Deepika Padukone, the Pathaan actress is seen enjoying a boat ride with her hubby Ranveer Singh, post the teaser of the spy thriller received a terrific response.
Deepika Padukone is currently on a high with the terrific response received by the teaser of Pathaan, her much-awaited upcoming film. The Pathaan teaser, which was released on the special occasion of its leading man Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, has thoroughly impressed the cine-goers. Deepika Padukone, who plays the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, has mesmerized film fanatics with her stunning looks and by performing some high-voltage action sequences. Meanwhile, the gorgeous actress is having a great time away from the limelight, with her hubby Ranveer Singh.
Deepika Padukone enjoys a boat ride with Ranveer Singh
Recently, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram page and shared a fun video, in which the lovely couple is seen enjoying a boat ride. In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen having a fun time with her hubby and giving him a pat on his leg as he filmed her. The Pathaan actress looks chic and comfy in a white casual t-shirt, which she paired with black shorts. Deepika Padukone completed her look with white sneakers and socks, statement sunglasses, and a messy bun. "#Cutie," wrote Ranveer Singh, who is clearly in awe of his beautiful wife, in his Instagram story.
Check out the video posted by Ranveer Singh here:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's relationship
The much-loved couple of Bollywood, who tied the knot in 2018, are happily married for the last four years. Recently, it was rumoured that trouble is brewing in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's paradise. However, the power couple brushed off rumours in their recent interviews and confirmed that they are very much together.
Ranveer and Deepika's careers
Ranveer Singh has a massive line-up of projects, including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The talented actor is also teaming up with the veteran filmmaker Shankar for the official remake of the latter's 2005-released Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathaan, which marks her reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. She will soon make her Telugu debut with the Prabhas starrer Project K. Deepika is also teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for the ariel action thriller Fighter. Ranveer and Deepika are reportedly in talks to share the screen once again, in an upcoming project.
