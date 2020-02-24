Deepika Padukone enjoys a boat ride with her team in Maldives in THIS unseen photo from her work trip

Deepika Padukone recently returned to Mumbai from Maldives after a work trip. An unseen photo was shared by her hairstylist on Instagram and it surely proves that the diva knows how to balance work and fun. Check it out.

When it comes to naming one of the popular stars in Bollywood whose style and fashion always manages to steal the show, comes to mind. The star of Chhapaak recently made a statement with her cool and casual airport look as she returned to Mumbai after a short work trip to the Maldives. While Deepika was away, she had been sharing photos and videos with her team from the Maldives. However, a day back, her team also shared a photo from their work trip and gave fans a glimpse into the fun.

In the photo shared by Deepika’s hairstylist, we can see the gorgeous diva perched between her dream team while enjoying a boat ride in Maldives. Deepika can be seen clad in a pair of shorts with a shirt and denim jacket as she strikes a cool pose with her team members. With a pair of cool glasses, Deepika looked every bit of a gorgeous diva in the photo and her teammates were all smiles while posing with her on the boat.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Deepika’s first look as Romi Dev from ‘83 was released and it left everyone in awe of her. Posing next to aka Kapil Dev, Deepika looked like a mirror image of Romi Dev. With ‘83, Deepika will also be producing the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 is based on the 1983 World Cup when India won the tournament under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. A few weeks back, the grand poster launch was held in Chennai where the entire cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Dhairya Karwa, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others posed with Ranveer. ‘83 releases on April 10, 2020.

