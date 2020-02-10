Deepika Padukone enjoys Ranveer Singh’s company as they go for a cycle ride during vacation; See Pic

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are enjoying quality time together during their vacation, the diva has shared another beautiful picture indicating about the fun they had during a cycle ride together. Take a look:

and are making the most the ongoing Valentine’s week as the power couple has already flown for an exotic vacation. And while the duo has taken an oath of not sharing their pics from the vacation, the Padmaavat actress has been giving subtle hints about their gala moments in the undisclosed destination. In fact, DeepVeer’s fans often wait for another exciting update from the power couple’s vacation and as the couple is making the most of their time together.

Maintaining the momentum, Deepika shared another beautiful post from the vacation on social and it is once again breaking the internet for all the right reasons. The Chhapaak star shared a picture of two bicycles parked in the balcony of a house. The pictures were clicked on a sun-kissed morning and it appeared that Ranveer and Deepika enjoyed some quality time together while cycling on the streets during their vacation. Besides, the caption spoke volumes about the fun the duo is having in each other’s company as the diva wrote, “two’s company... #his&hers #vacation.” To recall, Deepika had also shared a picture in her Instagram story as the power couple went for a cycle ride in the bushes. Looks like the power couple is finding solace in simple things in each other’s company.

While Deepika is sharing interesting pictures from her vacation with Ranveer, each post is coming with an interesting caption which says it all about the power couple’s perfect bond and we are can’t get enough of their mushy love story.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, DeepVeer will soon begin the promotions of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which will mark Ranveer and Deepika’s first movie post their wedding. The cricket drama chronicles the journey of Indian cricket team’s triumph during the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the movie, Deepika will be seen as Kapil’s wife Roma Dev.

