Deepika Padukone enlightens Ranveer Singh about her 'sleeping' condition and we can all relate to it

Deepika Padukone took to social media to highlight her 'Hypersomnia' condition and guess who she tagged? Well, she had to tell husband Ranveer Singh, isn't it?

The Coronavirus lockdown has left us all homebound and while we are all trying to cope up with the situation we are stuck in, there are people who are sleeping their time through. During this time at home, social media is one place that has kept us all entertained and we are in fact, trying to make the most of it with all the creativity, the posts and fun videos that is all over the internet. And someone who has also been entertaining us is through her posts and the series that she has named as Productivity in the time of COVID 19.

Deepika has been pretty active on social media during this time in quarantine, and in fact, she has been keeping us entertained, often sharing glimpses of what has she been up to and how has she been spending her time with her husband . So today, she decided to enlighten him and all of us about her sleeping condition as she shared a fact. She revealed how the condition called 'Hypersomnia' sounds familiar to her and she also tagged Ranveer and used the hashtag 'Me' along with it.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post right here:

Meanwhile, both Ranveer and Deepika have taken this time out to turn creative, spend time together, and do things that they enjoy the most. Right from asking everyone to stay home amid the ongoing crisis, to sharing photos and updates of how do their days look like, their social media is a fun place to be at, especially Deepika's, given how she has been constantly sharing photos.

